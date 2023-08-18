mxdwn Premiere: Leone Releases Emotionally Powerful New EP GTFOH

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2023 - 6:00 AM

Music is a perfect creative medium for self-expression. Musicians do with their vocals and instruments what artists do with their brushes and paint, create a portrait of what matters most to them, letting their mind run free, unabated. Brooklyn-based pop/alt-rock band Leone has taken these abilities to new emotional heights with their newly released EP entitled GTFOH.

GTFOH was written during a time of uncertainty, the group had not yet solidified their new lineup and songwriter Richie Leone was growing and healing following the release of their debut EP (thisbodyisntmine) which arrived in June 2022. For some bands, this might have negatively impacted their record, reflecting a weakened state of instability. But in Leone’s case, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Speaking on the writing process for the EP, Leone remarked, “I’m realizing the amount of self reflection that went into this album recently. It’s interesting when I’m in the writing process there is obviously reflection, however, for me it’s more so disconnecting from ideas or expectations to then actually make something that is pure and unbiased. The reflection happens after the songs are written normally. What I’m finding now is that I am always trying to remember where I came from & the lessons that were taught to me so that I can in turn motivate others.”

The intense emotions that Richie had worked through are present throughout the entire EP, gracing each song with a measure of rawness and depth thanks to the refreshing introspective nature of the lyricism. This is not to say that angst is all listeners can expect from the album, it is much more complex and undeniably human, exploring themes of lust, loss and empowerment.