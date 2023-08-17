mxdwn Premiere: Forager Releases Groovy New Album Pipedream Firewood

Home News Skyy Rincon August 17th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Brooklyn-based kaleidoscopic-pop band Forager is scheduled to released their brand new debut studio album Pipedream Firewood on August 18th. The group, consisting of lead vocalist Shyamala, guitarist, bassist and keyboardist Jack Broza and drummer Colum Enrique, were featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Top Shelf series earlier this year.

The album was recorded over the course of two and a half years with inspiration coming and going. The sixth track, “Slice of the Cloud,” for example, was written as a result of an “isolation-imposed challenge” to record new material daily. The second song on the tracklist, “Fuji Or A Trek,” came about more naturally on a bike ride to Coney Island. The fifth track, “Magical Thinking,” lived as a saved voice-memo of acoustic guitar for nearly two years before transforming into a fleshed-out song in half an hour.

From the minute the opening track starts playing, it is clear listeners are in for a delightful ride. “Edgewise,” and arguably the entire album, is guaranteed to get stuck in fans’ heads for hours on end. The melodies are simply well-crafted, consisting of earworm worthy vocals, catchy poppy instrumentation and undeniably danceable beats. The lyricism is also personable, relatable and bold.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the album’s various themes, the band explained, “We had to draw from every part of our lives to create Pipedream Firewood. The album takes our relationships and puts them under a microscope–relationships to friends, lovers, our environment and our pasts are thrown out into the open for our listeners. The intimacy and personal nature of the music on the record is something we’re proud to show the world. We love performing these stories for the community of friends and fans that show up for us and can’t wait to play these songs for everyone who wants to listen.”