Third Man Records Announce New Album Featuring Unreleased Material From Elliott Smith’s Heatmiser Project For October 2023

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2023 - 3:09 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Third Man Records will release a new album featuring unreleased material from the band Heatmiser on October 6. Elliot Smith formed Heatmiser with guitarist and vocalist Neil Gust and drummer Tony Lash in 1991, where the bassist Brandt Peterson joined the lineup.

In 1992 Heatmiser released their first cassette tape The Music of Heatmiser, at shows and local record stores. The new Third Man compilation will feature all six tracks from The Music of Heatmiser and also replicate the title and artwork.

After releasing The Music of Heatmiser, the band released three studio albums before breaking up in 1996. Then in 2015 Heatmiser were inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. In light of the news about the upcoming album, Third Man Records shared the early track “Lowlife,” along with a video of the band performing the song live in Fort Collins, Colorado.

In the press release Gust talks more about the history of Heatmiser.

“Tony found a bunch of forgotten recordings and started mixing them and sending them to me. We were struck by the freewheeling energy of the band; you could hear how much fun we were having. In 1992, we could barely afford the studio so it all had to be done really fast. When we put the cassette together, we wanted it to start like a punch in the face. That’s ‘Lowlife.’”

The Music of Heatmiser Tracklist 1 Lowlife (’92 Cassette)

2 Bottle Rocket (’92 Cassette)

3 Buick (’92 Cassette)

4 Just a Little Prick (’92 Cassette)

5 Dirt (’92 Cassette)

6 Mightier Than You (’92 Cassette)

7 Can’t Be Touched (Cavity Search Single)

8 Wake (Cavity Search Single)

9 Stray (Cavity Search Single)

10 Dead Air (Demo)

11 Sands Hotel (Demo)

12 Mock Up (Demo)

13 Cannibal (Demo)

14 Candyland (Demo)

15 Still (Demo)

16 Man Camp

17 Laying Low

18 Bloody Knuckles

19 Father Song

20 Glamourine

21 Meatline

22 Revolution

23 Blackout (Live on KBOO)

24 Bottle Rocket (Live on KBOO)

25 Dirt (Live on KBOO)

26 Still (Live on KBOO)

27 Candyland (Live on KBOO)

28 Don’t Look Down (Live on KBOO)

29 Lowlife (Live on KBOO)