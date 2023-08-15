Lil Durk Calls Out Fans Allegedly Stealing Merch After False Active Shooter Report Shuts Concert Down Early

Home News James Reed August 15th, 2023 - 5:17 PM

Lil Durk has called out fans for allegedly stealing merchandise at a recent show after his concert was halted following false reports of a man with a gun.

Towards the end of the rapper’s set at the United Center in Chicago last Saturday night (August 12) during the WGCI Summer Jam, the crowd were asked to evacuate after police stationed at the venue received reports of shots being fired outside the south entrance of the arena, according to TMZ.

After investigating, police determined that the report was false.

“We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam show,” a spokesperson for the United Center told the gossip site.

“It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority. We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely.”

Footage showed audience members frantically running for their safety within the venue while other clips appeared to show fans stealing merchandise and exiting the venue.

The rapper later took to his Instagram Story to call out those who were caught on the video.

“Don’t believe the hype we bigger [than] big thank you Chicago,” Durk wrote. “Till next time and who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost y’all crazy ass.”

There were no injuries reported and no arrests were made by police following the concert, according to TMZ.

