Kanye West’s Former Publicist Named As One Of 19 Codefendants In Fulton County Conspiracy Case

According to the fader.com, artist Kanye West’s former publicist Trevian C. Kutti has been allegedly indicted along with Donald Trump and 17 other people for allegedly violating Georgia’s alleged Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO.)

The indictment allegedly states that the alleged defendants allegedly “knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump, which is an alleged conspiracy that allegedly “contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the state of Georgia, and in other states.”

“These false accusations were repeated to Georgia legislators and other Georgia ofﬁcials in an effort to persuade them to unlawfully change the outcome of the November 3, 2020, presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. In part of this scheme, members of the enterprise traveled from out of state to harass Rudy Freeman, intimidate her, and solicit her to falsely confess to election crimes that she did not commit.”

Also, one of the alleged false statement charges allegedly brought against Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is from his alleged December 2020 statement that Freeman, fellow election worker Shaye Moss and another individual were allegedly “surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine” while at a Georgia election site.

Along with the alleged (RICO) charge that allegedly applies to all of the alleged 19 defendants, Kutti is allegedly indicted with allegedly two more of the alleged 41 counts which Trump and his alleged co conspirators are allegedly accused of.