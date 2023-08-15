Cherry Glazer Shares Fun New Single “Ready For You” with Video

Home News James Reed August 15th, 2023 - 4:44 PM

Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy recently announced the release of her newest album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, set to come out September 29th on Secretly Canadian and shared the first single, “Soft Like A Flower,” a dark and emotive scorcher that Uproxx called “some of their best stuff yet.” Today, she releases “Ready For You,” a song that is centered on a massive, staticky guitar riff that solidifies the fact that at heart, the new album is a rock album. Creevy explains, “At the start of the pandemic, I was writing a lot in the box, what I call ‘computer music’ since I’m technologically challenged,” Creevy says. “It was fun to experiment, but after a while, I just really missed rock.”

On the meaning of the song, Creevy explains, “‘Ready For You’ is about being so ashamed of yourself that you can’t look people in the eye, and it’s also about pushing people away because of being scared of hurting them with your own bullshit. Sometimes I feel scared about infecting people with my own troubles, and I just want to hide because then I can save them from myself. This song helps me move through it and confront those feelings of inadequacy; I hope it does that for other people too.”

“Ready for you” begins with a morbid scene followed by vibrant vocals. After the first verse, the instrumentals become even louder accompanying Creevy’s blunt lyrics. She repeats that she could “Wish I could meet you with my eyes” and that she “Wish I was ready for you”. She highlights her feelings of shyness around other people; she has this need to hide herself from other people. One lyric that describes this perfectly is “I’ve got to find a way outta my brain”. This is great; it talks about how intrusive and unwanted thoughts can get the best of ourselves. In the end of the song, she still wishes she was “ready for you”. Watch the video below.