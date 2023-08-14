Shooting At Minneapolis DIY Punk Venue Leaves One Dead & Six Injured

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2023 - 11:38 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, one person is dead and six others have been injured after a shooting during a Minneapolis house show on August 11. Police responded to the shooting that happened at DIY venue Nudieland around 10 p.m.

During a Saturday news conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated: “We believe one of the persons was being targeted by a shooter. We know two suspects ran from the scene, we can’t confirm there were two shooters though.”

KSTP reported that six people have been transported to the hospital with injuries where a man’s health condition was deemed life threatening. Police have not yet revealed the identity of the man who died but a GoFundMe page identified him as August Golden. The GoFundMe page was organized by Sanam Sadeghi, who is is raising money for August’s partner Caitlin Angelica.

In the following statement Sadeghi further explains how the money can Angelica during this sad time.

“For those who don’t know, there was a mass shooting in Minneapolis at a punk show. This senseless act of violence was committed by strangers, and we lost August. Let’s come together to support Caitlin as she processes this unfathomable loss. Caitlin is constantly taking care of others, and if you’ve ever met her, she’s probably made you laugh, made you a meal, or been supportive of your creative project. She’s given so much to the community, it’s her turn to be supported. Caitlin will need help with bills, rent, groceries. As more details become clear I will update the numbers. Hold each other tight and love one another.” said Sadeghi.

A second GoFundMe is titled “Support for victims of Nudieland shooting in Mpls,” which states: “This fund will be distributed among the victims who were shot and injured during Friday’s horrific tragedy at Nudieland in Minneapolis; the residents of Nudieland who lost their beloved roommate and friend August Golden; August’s family and loved ones; and others affected. Money will go toward medical bills, lost wages, rent, food and other basic needs. We will keep this page updated. Thank you community. We love you Southside.”