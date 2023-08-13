Murphy’s Law, The Rumjacks, The Barstool Preachers & More Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 13th, 2023 - 3:28 PM

Murphy’s Law, The Rumjscks, The Barstool Preachers, and Grade 2 recently announced their Fall 2023 tour dates!

Brooklyn Vegan states, “NYHC vets Murphy’s Law announced a fall tour with Celtic punks The Rumjacks, UK ska/punks The Bar Stool Preachers, and UK punks Grade 2. The North American shows include stops on the East Coast, Midwest, and in Canada from late September through October.”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Murphy’s Law have their annual birthday boat bash for vocalist Jimmy G happening this weekend on August 12 on board The Cosmo, and they also play Chicago’s Cultivate music & marijuana fest later this month, tour with Agnostic Front in September (including NJ’s Asbury Lanes on September 13), and open for Rancid at Boston’s House of Blues on September 19. Both the Agnostic Front tour and the Rancid show are with Grade 2, as well.”

This will surely be a punk tour to remember with dates from the end of September to mid-October. All across the US, there’s a show for everyone. However, the last two tour dates on the 15th and 16th of Brooklyn, New York are on sale now and the second of the two shows is without Grade 2.

MURPHY’S LAW / THE RUMJACKS / THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS / GRADE 2: 2023 TOUR

27/09/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse Stage & Grill

28/09/23 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet Brewing

29/0923 – Richmond, VA – The Downstairs Lounge, Canal Club

30/09/23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

01/10/23 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

03/10/23 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

05/10/23 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

06/10/23 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

07/10/23 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

08/10/23 – Hamtramck, MI – Smalls Bar

10/10/23 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Lee’s Palace

12/10/23 – Kitchener, ON, Canada – The Hub

13/10/23 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Foufounes Électriques

14/10/23 – Medford, MA – Deep Cuts

15/10/23 – New York, NY – Saint Vitus Bar