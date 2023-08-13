Lacey Sturm & Lindsey Stirling Collaborate On Cinematic New Single “Breathe With Me”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 13th, 2023 - 11:22 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Photo by Raymond Flotat

In a collaboration, Lacy Sturm and violinist Lindsey Stirling released a beautiful and cinematic new single called “Breathe With Me”

Blabbermouth states, “As she [Lacy Sturm] describes, ‘One of the ways we ground ourselves is through our breath. By taking a moment to breathe, we acknowledge that we are more than just physical beings.’” … “It’s an idea that resonated with Lindsey Stirling as well, who wrote in her memoir “The Only Pirate At The Party” about her childhood love for whales — these enigmatic creatures that breathe air but live in the water. In the same way, Lacey says, human beings are spiritual creatures who live in the physical.”

Stirling’s violin starts off the whole song and it is so beautiful and clean. When Sturm joins in with her powerful vocals this song will move you to the core. Described as otherworldly, the violin in this piece is haunting and the vocals don’t shy away from that same feeling. This song is truly gutwrenching and explores the relationship between flesh and spirit and soul. The pop-rock song blends effortlessly with the cinematic violin while Stirling stays strong with the instrument’s classical roots. Explosive and intense this song is so immensely powerful for the listener. Like a roaring ocean, the listener can feel the ebb and flow of the song.

Blabbermouth also states“The song’s creative journey began with co-writing and initial recording at the renowned rock producer Howard Benson’s studio in Los Angeles. Lacey Sturm’s husband and guitarist, Josh Sturm, skillfully polished the track to its completion. The Sturm family found the song particularly poignant, as it unexpectedly mirrored a personal experience — becoming a powerful memento of God’s guiding presence in their lives.”

Be sure not to miss this intense and moving piece made by two incredible artists. Listen below.