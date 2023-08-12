Otep Shares Intense New Single “Ostracized”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 12th, 2023 - 2:14 PM

The band Otep just released their second single and first original song from, soon to be released album, The God Slayer, entitled “Ostracized”. This new album is set to be released September 15, 2023, however, we have a little taste of what’s to come with this single “Ostracized”.

Blabbermouth states, “The LP’s second single, “Ostracized”, is the first original song from the upcoming album. Shamaya harnesses the power of her raw, unapologetic emotion and passion-filled poetry, which act as the driving forces behind “Ostracized”. This dynamic musical masterpiece was forged in the fire of unadulterated rage, with an edge sharpened by an ear-shattering blend of high screams, death growls, and guttural vocals, galvanized by gritty guitar, pounding drums, and a face-melting solo, courtesy of VIGIL OF WAR guitarist Kiki Wong.”

With a distorted metal beginning the song sounds very dystopian and harsh, almost like the sounds of machinery. Then the punchy and staccato lyrics come in and the catchy song truly begins. The crunch, distorted harmonies add a robotic feeling to Otep Shamaya’s vocals. A little way in there is a call and response section that really drives home the feeling of being outcasted by society and standing up for yourself against all others. The beat drop that comes after is very intense and vibey, you can really hear the anguish. The intensity in this song is there from beginning to end and the listener is completely encapsulated by it. This single is definitely not one to miss, make sure you listen to it below!