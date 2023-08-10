Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Unveils Second Group of 2023 Lineup

Home News Zach Monteiro August 10th, 2023 - 6:40 PM

The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival has recently announced its second wave of scheduled performances. The free music festival based in San Francisco is currently scheduled to take place from September 29th to the 31st.

Festival organizers have recently announced the inclusion of a handful of new additions to the lineup. The new additions to the lineup includes Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Travelin’ McCourys, Lilly Hiatt, Beth Orton, Carrie Rodriguez, Mighty Poplar, Buffalo Nichols, Chuck Prophet, Lucero, The Mission Express and Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman.

The newly revealed performances will be joining the previously announced acts, including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leyla McCalla, Bahamas, Gaby Moreno and many more. Both waves of performers were announced through teaser medley’s which can be found on HSB’s official website.

HSB23 has also announced that it would be making some changes to its stage locations in order to provide a better viewing and performing experience for both the audience and performers. For example, what was formerly known as the “Porch Stage” has been moved to another location within the venue and has been renamed to the “Arrow Stage”.

“As a long-time festival goer and new member of the team, I could not be more excited to get back to the park this year.” said the new HSB Executive Director John Caldon. “With a fresh layout and new stages, including an intimate venue where live music will be presented for the first time ever, HSB23 promises to be a celebration of artists and community that will make your heart sing.”