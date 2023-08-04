Placebo’s Brian Molko Sued By Italian Prime Minister After Calling Her A “Fascist” and “Racist”

Home News Parker Beatty August 4th, 2023 - 8:53 PM

Placebo perform at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 11 May, 2023.

Photo Credit – Marv Watson

Brian Molko, lead singer of alt rock band Placebo, is currently being sued by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for defamation after a colorful on-stage rant last month at the Sonic Park festival in Turin, Pitchfork reports.

With “fascist,” “racist,” and “piece of s**t,” being just a few of Molko’s remarks towards Meloni, prosecutors in Turin are investigating under the pretense that Molko insulted state institutions within Italy, which may net him a fine of up to €5,000 (around $5,517) or even possible jail time.

Meloni is currently the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party and has served as prime minister of Italy since 2021, having since wielded her power to attack migrants and asylum seekers as well as prevent the registration of same-sex parents country-wide. She previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Italian journalist Robert Saviano after he called her a “bastard” during a 2020 interview, with the trial adjourned until October.