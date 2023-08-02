A2IM Launches Leath Insurance Program for Musicians

Home News Roy Lott August 2nd, 2023 - 10:30 PM

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) has announced the details of its new A2IM Artist Pro Program, which allows members access to group health insurance and other benefits with a $99/year membership. Through an online storefront dubbed the A2IM Benefits Store, members can purchase dental, vision, personal items protection, renters and home insurance, legal services, pet insurance and more.

“We are extremely excited to unveil the Artist Pro program as a testament to our unwavering dedication to empowering and uplifting independent artists,” said A2IM President/CEO Richard James Burgess. “Independent artists play a pivotal role in the recorded music industry, and our mission is to guide them towards success by offering invaluable resources and an array of exclusive benefits.”

A2IM is a not-for-profit trade organization representing over 600 independent record labels. The program is designed to ensure that artists can tailor their coverage to suit their needs and priorities.The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) covers close to 70,000 instrumentalists and also offers insurance plans to its members.