Wacken Open Air Festival Organizers Ask Visitors to Leave Cars at Home Due to Bad Weather

The organizers of Germany’s Wacken Open Air have issued a travel ban for ticket holders with cars and trucks due to the “ongoing difficult weather situation” on the festival grounds. As a result of heavy rain in recent days and more rain expected in the next 24 hours, no more vehicles will be allowed onto the site.

Earlier today, the Wacken Open Air organizers released the following statement: “All journeys to Wacken Open Air with motor vehicles of all kinds must be stopped with immediate effect. Due to the ongoing difficult weather situation…the resulting condition of the camping areas, event areas and access roads unfortunately means that no more motor vehicles can enter the camping area…therefore, all metalheads in motor vehicles of all kinds are urged to cancel their trip to Wacken if already en route, or not to start at all. This applies until the end of the festival. For those vehicles that are already currently in the immediate vicinity of the festival at the ‘Holy Ground’, we continue to make every effort to get you on site…We are very sad to have to make this difficult decision – for the first time in the history of W:O:A.”

The organizers previously said that attempts would be made to bring vehicles that were already in the immediate vicinity to the Wacken Open Air site onto the festival grounds. “We have to tow each vehicle individually to the targeted parking space with a tractor, which takes a lot of time for every single vehicle. All tractors are in continuous use day and night on all areas,” they said in a statement.

Around 85,000 fans were expected to attend this year’s installment of the annual metal festival, which sold out within six hours of tickets going on sale a year ago. This marked the fastest sellout in Wacken’s history.