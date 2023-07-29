Album Review: Dead Heat – Endless Torment

Home News James Carlson July 29th, 2023 - 2:49 AM

Dead Heat are a crossover thrash metal band from Oxnard, California. On July 28, they released their latest EP, Endless Torment.

Dead Heat have always existed firmly within the realm of crossover thrash, but their place within it has changed somewhat over time. Early efforts such as their self-titled EP (2017) and their first album Certain Death (2019) saw the band pursue a more hardcore-influenced sound, but World at War (2021) saw them move towards the more metal side of crossover. With Endless Torment, they continue that trend. Vocalist Chris Ramos has confirmed this in an interview with The Chill Dude On A Couch (check it out on YouTube), where he lists hardcore acts like Cro-Mags and Leeway as earlier inspiration, but explains that metal bands like Sepultura and even Obituary have inspired their more recent work.

The metal leanings on Endless Torment give its five tracks a similar sound to some of the most popular bands in crossover thrash right now, such as Enforced, Iron Reagan, and of course Power Trip. Especially considering how Power Trip raised the bar to the stratosphere in 2017 with Nightmare Logic, Dead Heat have placed themselves in competitive waters. However, they seem to be swimming just fine, as this EP keeps pace with the rest of the field without issue.

The EP starts off with one of its strongest inclusions, that being the title track. After some dark ambiance, it starts things off with a booming riff which changes into another riff, and then another. The crossover party moves into more Cavalera-era Sepultura vibes with the bridge section and breakdown, making this song a complete thrash experience. Later, “Eyes of the Real” and “Hard Reset” stick closer to a Power Trip sound, but it’s not an issue because both boast sweet riffs, dynamic songwriting on a high level, and wild thrash shredding in the solos. “Smite Thee” has a strong solo as well, and “Tears of the Wolf” stands out as sort of a thrash-ified Iron Maiden song.