Allah-Las Shares Surreal New Song “Right on Time” with Video

Home News Simon Li July 22nd, 2023 - 10:00 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Los Angeles based rock band Allah Las has just shared their music video for their new song “Right on Time.” Watch the music video for “Right on Time” below for yourself.



This retro, sparkling new singles creates a mesmerizing and laid-back atmosphere for the audiences, with great instrumentals and dreamy vocals, accompanied by their perfect lead guitar. The video looks retro-style color toned, illusional and dreamy, montaging the band members playing instruments and dancing to the song.

This new song carries influences from late-era Lou Reed and John Cale, retaining the styles from the 1970s’ mutant pop music artists like Peter Ivers. The video itself is also an homage to the old times, with it being shot a few hours on a white backdrop with minimal planning and a few rolls of 8mm film, mimicking the classic plug-and-play video shoots. “Right on Time” is taken from the band’s upcoming album Zuma 85, which would be released through the band’s own label Calico Discos on October the 13th. The album would carry on the 1970s style “Right on Time” represents.

Accompanying the release of this music video as well as the release of the album came the announcement of a Zuma 85 tour, touring around US and European cities.