B-52’s Cindy Wilson Shares Kinetic New Single “Delirious”

Simon Li July 21st, 2023 - 7:53 PM

One of the founding members of B-52, cutting edge music artist Cindy Wilson has just released her latest single “Delirious.” Listen to it below.



The song gives a psychedelic and mesmerizing atmosphere, featuring Cindy Wilson’s melodic song, and backed with many synth sounds and a dreamy vocal chorus. The song seems to put the audiences in a delirious dream, dancing with her voice.

As a pioneer in the 1970s and 1980s of the New Wave movement, Wilson shares that “I’m so happy that Delirious is up to bat! It reminds me of elements of the new wave music we started out doing. I think it has the desperate vocals of the time, with a psychedelic fusion. Terrance McKenna loved Private Idaho! Maybe he would have liked Delirious!”