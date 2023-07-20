Lush’s Emma Anderson Announces Debut Solo Album Pearlies for Oct 2023 Release and Shares Video for New Song “Bend the Round”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2023 - 2:49 PM

According to consequence.net, Emma Anderson, founder of the band Lush, has announced her debut solo album Pearlies will be released on October 20 by Sonic Cathedral.

Anderson began writing Pearlies around 2016 when Lush briefly reunited and the songs on Anderson’s upcoming album were intended for Lush.

“I thought we were in it for the long term, so some of these songs or even just parts of them were actually going to be for Lush. That didn’t happen, so I had these songs and bits of music that I didn’t know what to do with.” said Anderson.

It took awhile for the songwriter to make a solo record do to how Anderson’s frequent collaborator Robin Guthrie declined to contribute unless the artist agreed to make the jump.

“I am not someone that feels comfortable in the spotlight, so for me to take centre stage, metaphorically speaking, was quite a big leap.” said Anderson.

Instead of forming another four piece rock band, Anderson hired electronic producer James Chapman to perform on the keyboards, synthesizers, and programming. As a result, the music became more textured and modern work.

In light of her upcoming album, Anderson has shared the lead single “Bend the Round.” As a whole, everything is fantastic due how the instrumentation fills the air with a lovely pop vibe while the singer serenades the ears with her melodic voice.

