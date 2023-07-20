Avenged Sevenfold’s Guitarist Synyster Gates Injures Leg During Show in Mansfield

Home News James Reed July 20th, 2023 - 12:52 PM

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates sustained a leg injury during the band’s concert last night (Wednesday, July 19) in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Gates, whose real name is Brian Haner, Jr., apparently hurt his leg while he and his bandmates were performing “The Stage”, which is the seventh song in the Avenged Sevenfold set for the first leg of the “Life Is But a Dream…” North American tour. He then proceeded to leave the stage, with the rest of the group continuing to play the track without him. After finishing the song, Avenged Sevenfold halted the concert for 20 minutes, with frontman M. Shadows informing the audience at Xfinity Center that Gates had been hurt and was having his leg wrapped and would then play the rest of the show from the back of the stage. As a result of the delay in resuming the concert, Avenged Sevenfold skipped the three-track run of “G”, “(O)rdinary” and “(D)eath” which normally closes the group’s set.

Shadows later offered an update on Gates’s condition on Avenged Sevenfold’s Discord, writing: “Hey guys – SG is back and seems like a pretty severe contusion of his calf. He’s got crutches and can’t walk on it at the moment. Gonna be sore for a few days. Doc said it could be from dehydration, possibly last night’s show, the heat and not enough water today. Bottom line is he’s watching it closely and hopefully be able to stand on it soon.”

The singer, whose real name is Matt Sanders, added that Gates felt a “gunshot type feeling in his calf” when he sustained the injury. When it came to future Avenged Sevenfold shows, M. Shadows wrote: “We aren’t cancelling, LOL”.