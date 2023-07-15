Albert Hammond Jr. Shares Vivid New Video for “818”

Home News Simon Li July 15th, 2023 - 11:12 PM

The American guitarist and music artist Albert Hammond Jr. has just shared the music video for his song “818.” Watch the video below.

The song gives the audiences a relaxed and calm atmosphere with its guitar tunes and Hammond’s unmistakable voice, backed up by a breezing vocal. The video was directed by Angela Ricciardi and Silken Weinberg, and seems to showcase Hammond singing despite being beaten up with scars on his face, which gives off the emotion that he is tired, yet still cheerfully singing his relaxed and playful song, adding a slight emotional touch to the experience.

The song is from his latest upcoming solo album Melodies On Hiatus, including four highly anticipated tracks: “One Chance,” “Memo of Hate,” “100-99” featuring GoldLink and “Old Man.”