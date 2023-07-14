Ex Hex to Perform On Stage for the First Time in 4 Years Ahead of Black Cat Anniversary

Home News Simon Li July 14th, 2023 - 9:50 PM

The American rock band formed in 2013, Ex Hex would be performing on stage for the first time since their tour behind It’s Real in 2019, according to brooklynbegan.com.

Since 2019, the band members have all been busy with their own arrangements. However, the band has recently shared on social media that they are on they way back, and would be performing on stage Black Cat 30th anniversary in Washington DC. Before that, they would also hold three shows: Woodstock’s Colony on September 5, Queens’ TV Eye on September 6, and Philly’s Foundry on September 7, with tickets on sale today (7/14) at 10pm.

Check out Velocity Girl’s reunion during this event as well!