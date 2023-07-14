Candlebox Shares New Song “Punks” From Final Album

Home News Simon Li July 14th, 2023 - 10:08 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Candlebox, the rock band from Seattle, has just shared the first track from their latest studio album The Long Goodbye, “Punks.” Below is the music video for “Punks.”



“Punks” features rapid drumming and a slashing guitar, which are backed with Kevin Howl’s signature vocals, giving its fans another song to jam to this summer.

“Candlebox weren’t the punks that paved the road for all these other bands that came along,” shares Martin from the band, “but the statement is that music has always been there and nobody’s really doing anything differently.” He added that “You think that you’re invincible and you try to grab all those things that come along with being in a rock band and touring the world.” He furthered his point that “inevitably, you’re left with yourself, and if you don’t have something within yourself that can keep you grounded, what are you doing it for?”

After 30 years in the rock music scene, the legendary Candlebox would be leaving, but not before sharing this 10 track album The Long Goodbye, which would also be a record showing how the band survived among other rock bands emerging from their same times, and how they have thrived towards today.