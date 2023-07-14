Baroness Release “Beneath the Rose”; Second Preview of STONE (Sept. 15, Abraxan Hymns)

Home News Parker Beatty July 14th, 2023 - 5:37 PM

Metal band Baroness has just released ‘Beneath The Rose,’ the second track from their upcoming album STONE . Accompanying it is a music video, self-directed by the band, full of kaleidoscopically-edited flowers and hooded figures.

In a press release, Baroness frontman John Baizley described the long journey that ‘Beneath the Rose’ went on before becoming the song we know today. “It feels great to be releasing music again,” John Baizley said. “Especially a song like ‘Beneath The Rose,’ which we began writing during the Gold & Grey sessions almost six years ago. During those sessions, the song never quite took off but once we began writing STONE, one of the first things I did was pull that main guitar riff out of retirement to see if we could breathe new life into the bones of this song. Paired with ‘Last Word,’ ‘Beneath the Rose’ became a microcosmic expression of STONE, a kind of mission statement that hints at the wide musical territory we cover throughout the rest of the album.”

Straddling the line of beauty and brutality, ‘Beneath The Rose’ soars with its gorgeous harmonies and pounding guitar riff, a constant ebb and flow of emotion throughout the track’s runtime. Mirroring this, the video also features a duality in its imagery, a constant contrast between the gorgeous and the gory that is incredibly stimulating to watch.

The group’s upcoming album STONE, which was recently announced alongside the single ‘Last World’ on June 21, is to be released on September 15 via Abraxan Hymns. This will be the first album from Baroness since 2019’s Gold & Grey, with four long years of teasing leaving fans eager for their next body of work. All the way back in 2020, Baizley said that the band had “just under 30 songs” written for their next album—whether or not these songs will fall on STONE is yet to be determined.

Listen to Baroness’ ‘Beneath The Rose’ below.