Dita Dimone July 13th, 2023 - 2:41 AM

Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest has unveiled its lineup for 2023. Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Brent Faiyaz headline this year’s festival, which also features Bryson Tiller, Tems, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Key Glock, The Dream, Smino, Chief Keef, and others.

There will also be a stage dedicated to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, with performances from Nelly, KRS-One, Killer Mike, 8Ball & MJG, DJ Quik, DJ Drama, Waka Flocka, Too Short, and others.

The festival will take place at Piedmont Park in Atlanta on October 28 and 29. Tickets are on sale now; further information is available here.