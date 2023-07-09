Kristin Hersh Releases Distorted Video to Newly Released Single “Ms Haha”

Home News Diana Bello July 9th, 2023 - 8:05 PM

Press release from Sacks and Co., Kristin Hersh is an indie rock musician and singer that has shared a new single called “Ms Haha” that which is accompanied with a video. This new single “Ms Haha” which will be part of her album ‘Clear Pond Road’ which will be out on September 8 via Fire Records. When it comes to the music video that accompanies this single it is found to complement the goofy gravity of Hersh, as shown with the distorted visuals of Hersh on the guitar moving. The video which really shows such interesting visuals as for the song, “Ms. Haha sounds so different from other songs that has been heard, unique and beautiful at the same time.

Quote from Hersh regarding the record:

“Some records demand to be made,” says Hersh. “And you know this is the case when the songs function as systems in a body. I octavized an acoustic baritone as the skeleton, cellos are the lungs, a Nashville-strung Collings and glockenspiel were the fingertips feeling around in this weird-ass dark space, and drums are always your heart, of course…but the vocals are a strange narrator here. A narrator lost in the story, of all things, more like eyes.”

CLEAR POND ROAD TRACKLIST