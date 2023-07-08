Stop Making Sense Returns To Cinema With Deluxe Edition Soundtrack

Home News Simon Li July 8th, 2023 - 5:57 PM

Filmmaker Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense, originally from 1984, would return to the cinemas later this year. Accompanying its return is the release of a deluxe edition of its soundtrack by Talking Heads, according to consequence.net.

Jonathan Demme got inspired to make the film when he saw Talking Heads on tour for their new album at the time, Speaking in Tongues. Within a year, three concerts were shot at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater.

This newly revealed deluxe edition of the soundtrack would include two new songs, “Cities” and “Big Business / I Zimbra.” Alongside these two would be Talking Heads classics such as “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody),” “Once In a Lifetime,” “Burning Down the House,” and others. This deluxe edition soundtrack would also contain a small pamphlet of 28 pages. Within it are photos previously undisclosed and new liner nots from the band members.

David Byrne from the band shares that this new release would reach “a whole new audience” with “the film, and with the improved mixes and sound quality.” He believes that “the songs got an added energy when we performed them live and were inspired by having an audience. In many ways, these versions are more exciting than the studio recordings, so maybe that’s why a lot of folks discovered us via this record.” Below is the track list for the new release.

Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) Track List:

LP1:

Psycho Killer Heaven Thank You for Sending Me an Angel Found A Job Slippery People Cities Burning Down the House Life During Wartime Making Flippy Floppy Swamp

LP2:

What a Day That Was This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) Once In a Lifetime Big Business / I Zimbra Genius of Love Girlfriend Is Better Take Me to the River Crosseyed and Painless