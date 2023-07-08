Smoking Popes Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Debut Album with Release of New Original Track

Home News Zach Monteiro July 8th, 2023 - 7:52 PM

Chicago-based pop and punk band Smoking Popes has recently announced the upcoming release of their newest original track titled “Madison”. This is the band’s first new original since 2018’s Into The Agony, and comes as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album Get Fired.

Smoking Popes is currently hard at work on “Madison” which was mixed by producer Vince Matti, who has previously worked with The Wonder Years, The Menzingers and Brand New. On top of their upcoming original track comes a cover of The Human League’s “You Don’t Want Me” featuring Sincere Engineers’ Deanna Belos, which is available now. These two tracks will be the first offerings for the band’s next album, which is slated to release sometime in 2024.

Although Smoking Popes is busy with the development of new music, they will also be releasing a special 12” LP vinyl reissue of Get Fired. The vinyl is set to release on August 17th.

Smoking Popes’ upcoming new song “Madison” is set to release on July 21st. The band is also set to go on tour next month, with their first stop being on August 17th in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Badger State Brewing Company.

