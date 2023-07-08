Injury Reserve Changes Name To By Storm

Home News Simon Li July 8th, 2023 - 5:37 PM

The American hip hop group Injury Reserve has made the announcement to change their group name from Injury Reserve to By Storm after just one more single, “Bye Storm,” according to brooklynvegan.com.

While former member Stepa J. Groggs passed away in 2020, the remaining two members, Nathaniel Ritchie, also known as Ritchie with a T, and producer Parker Corey would carry on with this new name. “To respect the specificity of all three of us as Injury Reserve, we have decided not to make new music under this name. Nathaniel and Parker have continued working together and plan to release under Bye Storm as a hand off from our work with Injury Reserve.” The band shares.