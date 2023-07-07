Nita Strauss Gets Engaged With Josh Villalta During Record Release Party

Home News Simon Li July 7th, 2023 - 11:04 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Guitarist for Alice Cooper, solo artist Nita Strauss just got engaged with longtime boyfriend Josh Villalta during the record release show for her latest album, The Call Of The Void, according to revolvermag.com.

Live videos at the release party shows how Josh Villalta kneeled down and asked Nita to marry him, alongside the enthusiastic cheering of the fans. It was truly a beautiful and happy moment.

According to Sumerian Records Vice President & Radio Promotions head Mike Jakubow, who shared the happy event on social media, the record release party “turned into an engagement party.” He congratulates the couple, and shares that he is honored to “share in your amazing moments.”

