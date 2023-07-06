Tiny Engines Relaunching with New Management Where Artists Will Own Their Masters

Home News Dita Dimone July 6th, 2023 - 9:59 AM

Tiny Engines, a North Carolina-based record label known for its indie rock lineup in the 2010s, has relaunched with a “new management structure.” After a brief pause due to an accounting-related issue in late 2019, it has returned with a few tweaks.

Will Miller, who previously co-owned Tiny Engines with Chuck Daley, has returned as the company’s sole owner. Miller stated that the label’s accounting is “up to date” and that all artists have been paid in full. According to a statement, 80% of the label’s masters ownership rights have now been converted to licencing arrangements, with the remaining 20% expected to be finished by the end of the year. As a result, artists will now own their masters.

“After leaving Tiny Engines’ day-to-day operations at the beginning of 2020, I was excited to come home last year to revive the label and return to our roots,” Miller said in a statement. “I am dedicated to ensuring that artists and their records are properly cared for and treated with the utmost respect.” I also want to ensure that artists get paid what they are owed.” Read the whole of his message below.