NZCA Lines Shares Video for New Song “Push Reset”

According to undertheradarmag.com, NZCA Lines has announced the release of his EP Universal Heartbreak and the artist has shared a self-directed music video for the song “Push Reset.” Universal Heartbreak is due out on September 22 via Memphis Industries.

The music video for “Push Reset” was filmed outside the artist’s Brooklyn apartment building, which features NZCA Lines in a cinematic time-loop, as the drama of an unseen relationship plays out through his onscreen actions.

As for the music, the song takes a step back from Line’s previous releases, offering a more stripped back sound with piano and ’90s inspired hip-hop drums.

Regarding the music, Lines states: “Each of these songs started life on a Wurlitzer electric piano and 808 drum machine. I wanted to strip back my songwriting and directly express my experience over the past couple of years, which have been difficult for everyone to a greater or lesser extent.”

The artist adds: My version of this lives through the music on Universal Heartbreak: emotions I’ve had to process, frustration, anger or sadness I’ve had to work through. These songs are also inextricably linked with New York City and my life there between 2020-23, so self-directing a video in front of my apartment building seemed like an apt visual.”