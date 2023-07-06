Foreigner Announces New Farewell Tour Companion Album Farewell – The Very Best of Foreigner

Home News James Reed July 6th, 2023 - 1:16 PM

Recently, FOREIGNER announced the launch of their farewell tour. Today, FOREIGNER announces the farewell tour companion album, “Farewell – The Very Best Of Foreigner”, available at FOREIGNER tour stops and independent retailers.

This limited-edition stunning gold vinyl features FOREIGNER’s greatest hits produced by Mick Jones with Jeff Pilson. Only 5,000 individually numbered albums are available.

The tour is set to launch today, July 6, 2023, at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, the area’s largest outdoor venue. For the first part of the U.S. Live Nation tour, FOREIGNER will be joined by LOVERBOY, one of the 1980s biggest hit-makers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of more than 20 combined chart-topping songs. Tickets are going quickly, available at LiveNation.com.

Jones continues to elevate FOREIGNER’s influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents. Lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock’s greatest showmen, has led FOREIGNER into the digital age, inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums, and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER’s enduring popularity.

FOREIGNER has an extraordinary streaming and radio audience, and in June 2023, PBS TV featured the band’s epic “Double Vision” 40-year celebration concert during Pledge Week.

FOREIGNER is one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical variety that continues to exceed sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for songs including “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Waiting For A Girl Like You”, “Feels Like The First Time”, “Urgent”, “Head Games”, “Say You Will”, “Dirty White Boy”, “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide No. 1 hit “I Want To Know What Love Is”, FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER’s hits are approaching 15 million per week.

“Farewell – The Very Best Of Foreigner” track listing:

Side A:

Feels Like The First Time Cold As Ice Long, Long Way From Home Hot Blooded Double Vision Head Games

Side B: