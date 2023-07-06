Annie Hart Shares “What Makes Me Me” Video & Announces Rough Trade Limited Edition Vinyl & In-Store

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2023 - 8:23 PM

Renowned musician and composer Annie Hart has announced her fourth full-length studio album The Weight of A Wave is set to release on August 4 on Uninhabitable Mansions.

The upcoming album is a fun and upbeat collection of songs ranging from electronic pop to post-punk. In the following statement Brooklyn Vegan says: “While she’s mostly been associated with the gentler side of synthesizers, the new album shows she can rock out too.”

Also Rough Trade NYC & Hart also have announce an exclusive edition of The Weight of a Wave as well as a special record release in-store event on August 4 at 6p.m. with a stripped-down live performance and signing.

Available in a strictly limited run of 45 copies, each copy of the record comes with a completely unique block print of the title of the album on high-quality watercolor paper.

Featuring a bold watercolor background and bright hand-printed shapes, the art represents the fun and spontaneous nature of the music. Hart made each of the posters using brushwork and lino cuts on her back porch.

Along with the exciting news about her upcoming music, Hart has shared the music video for the song “What Makes Me Me.” As a whole, the song is lovely by how the instrumentation creates a poppy atmosphere while Hart’s vocals serenades the ears with her beautiful and harmonic voice.

In the press release Hart describes the back story of her latest tune.

“I wrote this song when I was feeling incredibly down about myself. I felt like the only thing I was good at was feeling gratitude – but, paradoxically, I was so melancholy about it. I pulled a trick from Belle and Sebastian’s hat and made a song about it as cute, sing-alongable, and folky as I could. If I was going to feel bad about myself, why not have fun with it? While I was working on the song, my best friends Emily James and Jenna Gribbon came to visit me at a residency upstate in New York. I played them the song and they decided we should make a music video right then and there.”