Atmosphere Release “Body Pillow” From Fan Favorite Mixtape ‘Sad Clown Bad Dub 2’

James Reed July 4th, 2023 - 12:10 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, Atmosphere have announced that they will be making Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 available digitally and on vinyl via Rhymesayers Entertainment on August 4th. The Sad Clown Bad Dub series first started as a series of limited cassette tapes and CD-R’s for Atmosphere to sell exclusively on tour. The Sad Clown series has seen over a dozen iterations in numerous formats, including rare 4-track demos, live recordings, a DVD of behind-the-scenes tour footage, a mixtape, 7” vinyl singles and more. To this day, one of the earliest volumes – Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 – remains one of the most celebrated and coveted installments from the series. To preview the release, they’ve shared crowd favorite “Body Pillow”.

“Body Pillow” delivers hard bars accompanied by a piano. The song tells the story of an encounter with a girl at a place filled with people who want compassion. “There was a girl, emphasis on the ‘L’ She was noticin’ the detail as well And the two of us found something with each other Previously undiscovered: hell is full of lovers”. The song details the need for good intentions with consequences. “Intentions are never nothing short of pure But there’s a price to pay when you try to live a little”. There is this theme of friendship throughout the song; the girl that Atmosphere sings about needs a listener in her life. “Silly me, I tried to measure it by what I can give but she didn’t need anything, just a pair of ears”. In the end, the girl just wants to stay as friends with the protagonist. “And I still get to talk to you every now and then Definition of “over” doesn’t have to be the end It’s good to see you grow girl, shake my hand That’s all I want from my ex-lover and my best friend”.