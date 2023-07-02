The Twilight Singers Announce Definitive Box Set Featuring Unreleased Music, Newly Remastered Full Discography + More

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 2nd, 2023 - 3:08 PM

American indie rock group The Twilight Singers have announced the release of their box set: Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers, set to release in October. This box set will be a deluxe limited edition thirteen piece vinyl box set, which includes reimagined album covers which span all of the band’s studio recordings. Watch the trailer for the release of the upcoming box set below.

The seven releases, comprising six double albums and one EP will be presented on 180g crystal clear vinyl with included pictorial etchings on the D-side. The box set’s design is clean and monochromatic, and the album sleeves are starkly white.

The set is personally curated by The Twilight Singers’ band leader, Greg Dulli, and contains remastered editions of all the band’s studio albums and an EP (Twilight As Played By The Twilight Singers, Blackberry Belle, She Loves You, Powder Burns, A Stitch In Time (EP) and Dynamite Steps) alongside a bonus album titled Etcetera which includes eleven previously unreleased tracks.

The set also includes a 56-page book which includes original album covers and essays from Mark Lanegan, Duff McKagan, Steve Kilbey, Scott Ford, David Katznelson, Marisa Buxbaum, and Keith Hagan, as well as previously unseen photos spanning the group’s history.

On the band’s history, Dulli remarked: “There was a freedom I found in making this music that brought me back to my teenage days… Untethered from preconception or expectations, I could just fly around and create mini groups that stood alone under the Twilight umbrella.”