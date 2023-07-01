Underoath Shares “Lifeline (Drowning)” Ahead of North American Summer Tour

Home News Zach Monteiro July 1st, 2023 - 12:06 PM

Florida-based rock band Underoath have recently released their newest single titled “Lifeline (Drowning)”. Their new release comes shortly before their upcoming tour begins next week.

The song itself features Underoath’s iconic style of their rhythm and beat, culminating in a song that feels fast-paced while also displaying that message of fighting with one’s dread and hopelessness; that feeling of “drowning”.

“This song is a cry for help. We’ve all been there, be it as simple as a miscommunication or a full on toxic relationship – that very feeling that you cannot tread water like this any longer or you may end up drowning.” Underoath says regarding their newest single.

This is not the band’s first new piece of music of the year, as they had also released their single “Let Go” in March. These two tracks are the first pieces of music Underoath has released since their album Voyeurist released last year.

On top of Underoath releasing a new song, they will also begin their US tour next week, with the first stop being on July 5th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Petersen Events Center. They will be touring with bands such as Ice Nine Kills, Falling in Reverse, The Ghost Inside and more. The full tour list can be found here.

This tour has been a long time in the making and I couldn’t be more pumped.” Underoath says. “The fact that we’ve never toured with any of these bands before is wild but the fact that we’re all on one tour is making me count down the day till it starts. Insane Summer ahead!”

