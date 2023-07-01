Hardwell Releases New Dance Single “Anybody Out There” With Azteck and Alex Hepburn

The new collaboration between Hardwell and Azteck, and Alex Hepburn delivers fresh intergalactic tunes.

The single “Anybody Out There,” centered around extraterrestrial life and recently released by Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings, features Alex Hepburn. She shines with an ethereal vocal performance while Hardwell speeds up the tempo to a galloping 145 BPM, which results in an otherworldly earworm that will take over summer festivals.

After four years of hiatus, Hardwell finally returned to his career in 2022 with an entirely new outlook. He began the Rebels Never Die era by abandoning his prior euphoric huge room bops in favor of a musical style that proved more intellectual and intricate. This was the beginning of his era.

Last year during the summer, Hardwell gave an interview to EDM.com in which he explained that despite his foray into the shadows, he was certain that he would eventually transform his new sound, which was influenced by techno, into the iconic songs that have accompanied our favorite festival experiences since 2012. Now, with the supercharged song “Anyone Out There,” he delivers on this promise. “Anyone Out There”

The prominent figure in the electronic dance music industry revealed that one of his goals was to repurpose his new style into a vocal-driven anthem that utilized other aspects of his sound to produce a hybrid track. In order for the music to have the appropriate feeling, there needed to be appropriate harmonies, and the arrangement needed to have the proper balance.