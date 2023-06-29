Year of the Knife Involved in Car Crash, Madi Watkins in Critical Condition

Home News James Reed June 29th, 2023 - 8:00 PM

Delaware metallic hardcore band Year of the Knife were involved in a serious car crash that’s left bassist Madi Watkins in critical condition and other members with broken bones and other trauma, The PRP reports. A post from guitarist Brandon Watkins’ father reads:

“Family and friends, Our son (Brandon), our daughter in law (Madi) and their two “Year of the Knife” band mates, Andy and Aaron, were touring out west and were involved in a terrible accident after a show in Salt Lake City,UT. It’s been a heart wrenching time for all families involved. Brandon was concussed, but is miraculously ok. Aaron and Andy both sustained broken legs and other trauma…but are stable now and recovering. Madi is in critical condition with major trauma. Please keep her in your prayers.”

The band also tweeted, “We got in a REALLY bad accident. Everyone’s alive. We’re stuck in SLC,” and added on their Instagram story, “Please send love and prayers for Madi. She needs it, I don’t know what else to do.”

Friends of the band have launched a GoFundMe. It reads:

“Hi, we are raising funds for our friends Madi, Brandon, Andy and Aaron who are band members in Year of the Knife. Last night, the band was driving from SLC to Colorado Springs when they collided with an 18-wheeler. Andy & Aaron both sustained broken legs and other trauma. Brandon is concussed. Madi is in critical condition with head and spinal injuries and a few broken bones. As we wait for additional information on their conditions, we are doing the best we can to alleviate any stress possible. As you can assume, their touring van is totaled. The van also doubles as Madi and B’s sole vehicle so this will impact them in more ways than just touring. Madi and B also run their brand, Candy Corpse, that will continue to fulfill orders but other aspects may be halted for the foreseeable future. Due to these awful circumstance, we unfortunately have to think of the financial burden this will place on our friends. If you are able to help in any way, we all greatly appreciate it. We ask that you please share with your family and friends, and please send the 4 of them all the positive thoughts, energy, prayers, anything. We are so thankful that everyone is alive, but there is a long road ahead of them for recovery. Please consider donating to help with their medical bills and to keep them afoot while they are stuck in SLC. Thank you in advance.”