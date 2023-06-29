Nicki Minaj Announces New Album Pink Friday 2 for November Release

Home News James Reed June 29th, 2023 - 7:32 PM

Nicki Minaj has officially announced her first album in five years, Pink Friday 2. The follow-up to Queen will be released on November 17th.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,” the Queens rapper wrote on Twitter. “Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23.”

Nicki continued to tease an upcoming tour starting “around the first quarter of 2024.” She thanked her loyal fans: “ I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album.”

Pink Friday 2 marks the sequel to Nicki’s 2010 debut album, Pink Friday, which quickly established her as an international superstar. In 2020, she celebrated the 10th anniversary of Pink Friday with a deluxe edition featuring eight bonus tracks.

Minaj’s 2010 effort Pink Friday soared to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 375,000 copies in its opening week. The album consisted of hits such as “Super Bass,” “Moment for Life,” “Your Love,” “Right Thru Me” and more.

Earlier this year, Nicki sent some subliminal shots in the direction of Megan Thee Stallion on “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and teamed up with Kim Petras on the Alice Deejay-sampling “Alone.” She’s also linked up with Ice Spice on a pair of collabs: the remix to “Princess Diana” and the Barbie soundtrack cut “Barbie World.”