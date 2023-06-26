Quavo and Offset Reunite for the First Time Since Takeoff’s Death at BET Awards

Home News Zach Monteiro June 26th, 2023 - 12:46 PM

Migos members Quavo and Offset reunited at the BET awards over the weekend to perform their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee”. This is the first time the rappers have reunited for a performance since the passing of fellow Migos member and Quavo’s nephew, Kirsnick Khari Ball, otherwise known as Takeoff.

As the group began to perform their song “Hotel Lobby”, Quavo and Offset walked out onto the stage with the spotlight centered in between the two; a clear tribute to Takeoff. After getting the crowd psyched up, Migos began their performance of “Bad and Boujee” in full.

According to Pitchfork, this isn’t the only tribute that Migos has made to Takeoff, as Quavo had released a tribute song dedicated to his nephew titled “Without You” earlier this year, which he performed at the Grammy Awards with Maverick City Music Choir. He and Takeoff had also released their joint LP Only Built for Infinity Links (Which includes “Hotel Lobby”) shortly before the latter’s death.

Quavo and Offset had also taken to Instagram shortly after to once again dedicate their performance to their late member, with the former writing “For the Rocket”. According to USA Today, Quavo and Offset had also met up to celebrate what would have been Takeoff’s 29th birthday last week.

