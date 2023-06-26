Allah-Las﻿ Releases New Retro Video For Their Latest Single “The Stuff”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2023 - 5:12 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

On October 13 rock band Allah-Las will release their new album Zuma 85. The band have previously teased lead single “The Stuff” and today the band have shared the official video of the track.

The music video was directed by Sam Kristofski who captures the band as they traverse through their native Los Angeles, from a cigarette stand in North Hollywood to the LA river.

Also the music video poignantly juxtaposes the nostalgia of the analog era with the pulsating energy of the digital age, reflecting on the evolution of the music industry.

Upon release, the single was supported by Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, MXDWN and others. Austin Town Hall has noted that “You can’t deny that the band still have the effortless cool locked in here.”

Zuma 85 is being released through the band’s own label Calico Discos, in partnership with Innovative Leisure, which released earlier defining statements from the band including Allah-Las and Worship The Sun.

The upcoming album finds Allah-Las departing familiar territory and embracing the influence of the late Lou Reed and John Cale, Peter Ivers, early Eno, Roxy Music, textures borrowed from Japanese pop, loner-folk obscurities.

For the last 15 years Allah-Las melded surf rock with folk rock jangle, which launched the music podcast Reverberation Radio record label Calico Discos.

A lot has changed since the group first bonded over psych rock vinyl in the back room at Amoeba Records in the late nights and Zuma 85 finds the quartet facing a new world with a wealth of new sounds.

