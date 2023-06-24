Barenaked Ladies Return From Hiatus With New Track “Lovin’ Life”

Home News Diana Bello June 24th, 2023 - 5:04 PM

Press Release from Girlie Action Media, Barenaked Ladies has returned with a new single but with that new single as well a music video for their song “Lovin Life”. Barenaked Ladies is a rock band that has come out with music over the past years since 1992. The rock band went into Hiatus in 2019 due to the pandemic but is finally returning to making music, and planning tours. The Band returns to the stage after so long but at their pace, with their return the single “Lovin Life” shows the love of living and finding happiness in the moments but mostly joy from the present moments that so many people can come to relate to. “Lovin Life” is the new track Barenaked Ladies has released since 2021. Their latest single show the positivism of the band even though around the world there are problems the band brings out this amazing song that gives happiness, bringing everyone together even in the dark of times. The frontman of the band Ed Robertson has come out to share some words in regard to the song that summarizes what it is about, and the fun the band had in making this song,

“I find myself in a reflective place. Feeling real gratitude and contentment. This was a fun song to write, and it’s been amazing to see the crowds reacting to it. We’re Lovin’ Life!”