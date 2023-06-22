The Magnetic Fields Perform ’69 Love Songs’ For 20 Year Album Anniversary

Home News Anya Kennelly June 22nd, 2023 - 9:28 PM

According to a press release, The Magnetic Fields will be performing several shows of the 1999 three-volume concept album 69 Love Songs in celebration of its 25th anniversary. The famous triple disc is back, and it is set to take place in Spring of 2024 where they will travel from places, such as New York City all the way across the country to Los Angeles. The Magnetic Field’s more recent work includes an album from 2020 titled Quickies.

The 69 Love Songs album was written and recorded entirely by Merritt, but The Magnetic Fields are the brainchild of Merritt, the Gothic Archies, and Future Bible Heroes. They are planning on performing the full album for the first time in 20 years with all of the original artists helping them out, including Claudia Gonson, John Woo, and Sam Davol. The Magnetic Fields will play the album in the order it comes in over 2 nights of performances, as it was done in the early 2000s. Over the past 2 years, they have been touring for their album Quickies, and the dates of this exciting upcoming performance will start on March 22 and end on April 27. To get information regarding tickets visit houseoftomorrow.com.