Kesha and Dr. Luke Settle Long-Running Defamation Lawsuit Battle

Home News Anya Kennelly June 22nd, 2023 - 9:23 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana

According to Pitchfork, Kesha and Dr. Luke have ended what has been nearly a decade-long continuous legal battle. In October 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke for sexual assault, battery, and harassment in 2005 in California state court and asked to void her contract with Kemosabe Records. Dr. Luke then sued her for defamation in New York, which has remained until today.

In 2016 she dropped the lawsuit to pursue legal action in New York and released her famous album Rainbow the following year. Earlier this month there was news of a pre-trial victory for Kesha, but Kesha and Dr. Luke have reached a resolution in this lawsuit, ending this legal strife between them. Both of the parties have issued statements. Kesha has stated, “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved” and Dr. Luke echoes the sentiment claiming that “It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Both parties seem eager to move forward with their lives, but what happened in 2005 still does not seem completely resolved with Kesha saying that “Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened” while Dr. Luke says “I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana