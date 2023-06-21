Darker Waves Announces 2023 Lineup Including The B-52’s, Echo And The Bunnymen, and Headlining Performance From New Order and Tears For Fears

Home News Dita Dimone June 21st, 2023 - 9:40 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

New Order and Tears for Fears will headline the Darker Wave. The brand-new festival will debut oceanside at Huntington Beach City Beach at Huntington Street and Pacific Coast Highway with legendary new wave performances from over 30 bands on three stages, including The B-52’s, Echo and the Bunnymen, Soft Cell, Devo, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, The Psychedelic Furs, The Cardigans, X, Violent Femmes, Molchat Doma, The English Beat, and She Wants Revenge, among others.

British rockers New Order are headlining the new wave music celebration. The band that rose from the ashes of former rock group Joy Division and conquered the globe with songs like “Bule Monday,” and “Age of Conscent,” will get the adrenaline rushing with their hypnotic, relentless, and catchy new wave.

It has been a thrilling period for Tears For Fears devotees across the nation. Previously scheduled performances for 2022 have recently been rescheduled for September 14. The concerts at Kingston’s Pryzm were postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but they will now take place on Thursday, September 14 of this year.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) is an English electronic group from Wirral, Merseyside. Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark’s début single “Electricity” shocked the music scene, a feat only a handful of bands achieved. Their infectious synth rhythms

The B52s will additionally perform at the festival. The group best known for their popular song “Love Shack” will bring their dynamic energy and timeless grooves. The 1976 Athens, Georgia-formed new wave band continues to captivate admirers everywhere. The B-52s were nominated for Best Video for four MTV Video Music Awards in 1990. Two awards were bestowed upon them: Best Group Video and Best Art Direction.

Devo, the Akron, Ohio-based new wave band that erupted in the 1980s, will also perform. Devo’s signature themes include satirical social commentary, monotone surrealistic humour, and kitsch science fiction. They are considered pioneers of music video and have influenced new wave, industrial, and alternative rock musicians. Among their successes is the well-known song “Whip It.”