Anders Colsefni and Waylon Reavis Set To Share the Stage For The First In 25 Years On Upcoming Fall 2023 Tour

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Anders Colsefni, a former vocalist for Slipknot, plans to embark on a tour later this year in Australia and New Zealand with Waylon Reavis, a former frontman for Mushroomhead. During this tour, Colsefni will play the role of Mate. Full implementation of the game “Feed. Kill. Repeat.”

This tour, which is called Nu Metal Mayhem, will make stops in Australia and New Zealand on a total of twelve occasions during the month of October. The journey will begin on October 11 in Sydney, Australia, and conclude on October 23 in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Colsefni, who served as a member of Slipknot from 1995 until 1997 before being succeeded by Corey Taylor, contributed vocals to the band’s album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. was technically their first album, although Slipknot, released in 1999, is generally considered their first record to be made available to the public. Along with guitarists Donnie Steele and Josh Brainard, founding members Shawn “Clown” Crahan, Paul Gray, and Joey Jordison were featured on the 8-track album released on Halloween in 1996.The album clocks in at just over 51 minutes total when including the hidden tune “Dogfish Rising,” and Colsefni plans to perform the entire thing in its entirety during the forthcoming run. On the other side, Reavis will play some songs from A Killer’s Confession and tracks by Mushroomhead. Between the years 2004 and 2015, he was a part of the band Mushroomhead.

Waylon Reavis + Anders Colsefni 2023 Australian + New Zealand Tour Dates

Oct. 11 – Sydney, Australia @ Crowbar

Oct. 12 – Adelaide, Australia @ Enigma Bar

Oct. 13 – Melbourne, Australia @ Bendigo Hotel

Oct. 14 – Brisbane, Australia @ Mansfield Tavern

Oct. 15 – Goldcoast, Australia @ Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Oct. 16 – Toowoomba, Australia @ Irish Club Hotel

Oct. 18 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Neck Of The Woods

Oct. 19 – Taranaki, New Zealand @ 8 Bar Pool And Darts

Oct. 20 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Valhalla

Oct. 21 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ The Embankment

Oct. 22 – Queenstown, New Zealand @ Yonder

Oct. 23 – Dunedin, New Zealand @ Dive