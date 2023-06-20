Yves Tumor Shares Catchy New Song “Operator” and Adds More Tour Dates

Home News James Reed June 20th, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Yves Tumor has added more dates to their ongoing To Spite or Not to Spite Tour. Most of the new shows take place in the fall. See Yves Tumor’s latest tour schedule below.

Along with the concert news, Yves Tumor has released the lyric video for “Operator.” The video- made by a student named Isabela Tellez- features Tumor with vocalists Mowalola and Fresh Jame. Watch it below.

“Operator” is about a phone call for the titular operator which goes unanswered. Tumor mentions ““I need the help line (eyes red) For new married couples (eyes red)”. It’s possible that the caller is in an abusive relationship; they could be asking for divorce. This would explain the desperation; Tumor asks “hello?” throughout the song several times. He even seeks God for help: “are you my Lord and Savior? I need a reason to believe”. Finally, he begs his wife not to “take me home”. The operator still does not answer the call.

“Operator” is taken from Yves Tumor’s new album, Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds).

Yves Tumor:

07-28 Naeba, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

08-04-05 Idyllwild, CA – FWB Festival

08-06 San Diego, CA – Bleached Festival

10-04 New York, NY – Terminal 5 !

10-05 Boston, MA – Roadrunner !

10-08 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

10-10 Las Vegas, NV – The Portal at Area15 ^

10-11 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory $

10-12 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern $

10-15 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

11-04 Turin, Italy – C2C Festival

11-05 Vienna, Austria – Ottakringer Brauerei @

11-06 Munich, Germany – Theaterfabrik @

11-07 Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy Prague @

11-08 Krakow, Poland – Kwadrat @

11-09 Warsaw, Poland – Progresja @

11-11 Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan @

11-12 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega @

11-13 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall @

11-14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso @

11-15 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso @

11-17 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt @

11-18 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt @

11-19 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten @

11-20 Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie at Botanique @

11-21 Paris, France – Élysée Montmartre @

11-22 Lille, France – L’Aeronef @

11-24 Manchester, England – New Century Hall @

11-25 Leeds, England – Project House @

11-26 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy Glasgow @

11-27 Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia @

11-28 Bristol, England – Marble Factory @

11-29 London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town @%

@ with Nation

! with Crack Cloud

$ with The Dare

% with Ecco2k

^ with The Hellp