Boygenius Perform The Record Outtake “Boyfriend” at Forest Hills Show and Cover Dan Reeder’s Song “Stay Down, Man”

Indie-rock supergroup Boygenius performed over the weekend in Queens, New York at the Forest Hills stadium as a part of a series of Re:SET music festivals. With their performance came a live performance of an outtake from their debut album The Record called “Boyfriend”. Below is a fan-shot video of the performance.

“We’ve never played this song, but this is for all the boyfriends here. We love you.” Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers said as the band began playing the unreleased song in full. The song itself features a strong and steady beat with singers expressing what love is supposed to be, in a similar fashion to some of their other songs like “Please Stay” and “I wanna be Happy” (Also performed that night).

According to Stereogum, the Re:SET music festivals have had a series of delays and even cancellations when it toured through the US south, as well as its own series of weather related issues during its latest stop. Several performances were put on hold or canceled due to inclement weather.

While they were in the New York area, Boygenius had also stopped by the SiriusXM studios for a live session. During their time there, they performed a cover of folk-artist Dan Reeder’s “Stay Down, Man”. The group’s rendition of the song features some lighter guitar strings, while otherwise playing closely to Reeder’s original. According to Pitchfork, they also performed “Cool About It” and “Not Strong Enough” from The Record.

Boygenius’ next performance is scheduled for June 20th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Stage AE venue.

