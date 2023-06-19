All Dogs Reunite For Their First Show In 7 Years

Home News Glorie Kim June 19th, 2023 - 6:20 PM

After a lengthy seven-year hiatus, All Dogs returned to the stage on Saturday night, marking their long-awaited reunion.

As reported by STEREOGUM, the band played as the opening act for Wednesday’s show at the Union Transfer venue in Philadelphia. Reports on the event proved to be a testament to All Dogs’ impact and their ability to pull together after an extended break.

All Dogs, an indie rock group, first made an appearance in the music scene in 2013 with the release of their EP All Dogs. The band continued on to build up their success in 2015 when they dropped their debut full-length album, Kicking Every Day. Despite generating buzz within the indie music community, All Dogs gradually receded from public view soon after.

Throughout the years apart, frontwoman Maryn Jones continued her creative journey by releasing another album under her solo project Yowler in 2018 with her album, Black Dog In My Path. Additionally, she contributed to the recent Paper Bee album.

Now with the news of All Dog’s on stage reunion, eager fans posted a number of photos and video clips on social media platforms from the memorable night as featured on STEREOGUM. Considering it had been close to a decade since their last joint performance, followers of the band were delighted to see them back together on stage, reuniting as a cohesive unit for the first time since autumn 2016.