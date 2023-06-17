Norah Jones Shares Soulful New Song “Can You Believe”

Home News Diana Bello June 17th, 2023 - 3:38 PM

The American singer/Songwriter Norah Jones has shared a new song from her called “Can you believe”. The solo artist has been working in the studio on the new album she is planning to release but before that Jones is planning to head on a tour. Her new song “Can You Believe” is a soulful track that has gospel overtones, still containing those elements of Jazz and her vocals that are hypnotizing to listen to.