Norah Jones Shares Soulful New Song “Can You Believe”

The American singer/Songwriter Norah Jones has shared a new song from her called “Can you believe”. The solo artist has been working in the studio on the new album she is planning to release but before that Jones is planning to head on a tour. Her new song “Can You Believe” is a soulful track that has gospel overtones, still containing those elements of Jazz and her vocals that are hypnotizing to listen to.
“Can you believe” is a catchy song that one can find themselves repeating over and over again till it gets stuck by the amazing vocals of Jones herself and the instruments that are heard in the background. A song one would love to see perform live, “Can you Believe” seems to be about wanting love, wanting someone by their side so much as the person feels lonely having no one as their own. That is what the song seems to be about from the lyrics and the emotion heard in the song.